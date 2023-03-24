Covered van driver dies in Munshiganj road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 01:49 pm

A covered van driver was killed in a road accident the Tetaitala area of Gajaria part of Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Friday (24 March).

The deceased, Abdul Motaleb, 50, hailed from Paipura village in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh district.

Gajaria Bhaberchar Highway Police In-charge ASM Rashedul Islam said, "The covered van travelling from Dhaka to Chattogram at around 5:30am on Friday came in front of the Tetaitla Ma filling station on the Ghazaria section of the highway and the driver lost control and hit an unidentified vehicle in front."

He added that the van was crushed and after taking the driver to Gajaria Upazila Health Complex, the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The body of the deceased and the covered van are currently in police custody. 

