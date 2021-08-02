Writ seeks release of seized 18 Brahman cow

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court today seeking the release of 18 Brahman cattle which were seized at the Dhaka airport.

Barrister Mehedi Hasan filed the petition on behalf of Imran Hossain, owner of Sadeeq Agro which had imported the cows from the USA.

Defence lawyer Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol said, "We have sought the release of the Brahman breed cows from the Custom House authorities. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim will hear the petition tomorrow."

On 5 July, customs officials seized 18 cows of the Brahman breed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital. The herd arrived at the airport on a Turkish Airlines flight.

The price of the imported cows is Tk12-15 lakh each.

As the import of this breed is not allowed in the country and the importer was nowhere to be found, the cattle were confiscated.