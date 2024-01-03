Writ seeks HC directives to ensure voting of 3.25cr govt beneficiaries in upcoming polls

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

A writ has been filed in the High Court (HC) urging for directives to ensure the presence of 3.25 crore government beneficiaries in the polling stations during national elections.

Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed submitted the writ this morning (3 January).

The High Court bench, led by Justice Md Iqbal Kabir, scheduled the hearing on 10 January.

Lawyer Bashir Ahmed told reporters that several Commonwealth nations enforce compulsory voting for their citizens, a practice also observed in two US states.

"As a Commonwealth country, Bangladesh should consider making voting obligatory for eligible citizens benefiting from the government. I have filed the writ for this reason," he said.

He further highlighted that the direct beneficiaries of the government amount to 2.75 crore voters.

Including semi-government beneficiaries and retired government employees, the total reaches 3.25 crores.

"I have sought directives to ensure the active participation of these voters at the polling stations," he added.