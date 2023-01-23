Why not independent commission to probe Bangabandhu Murder: HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked explanation from the authorities concerned – why an independent commission would not be formed to find out the conspirators behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August, 1975.

The cabinet division secretary, law secretary, home secretary and finance division secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing a writ petition on the matter.

On 25 October of 2021 Supreme court lawyer Subir Nandi Das filed a writ with the HC seeking direction to form an independent commission.

Subir Nandi Das said that the precedent of setting up a commission of inquiry into the murders of statesmen of different countries around the world is added in the writ. Also, on the basis of the initial report of the Bangabandhu Assassination Commission formed by members of the British Parliament in 1982, instructions were sought for the formation of an independent national commission to fully review and audit the brutal assassination conspiracy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the subsequent steps.