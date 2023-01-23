Why not independent commission to probe Bangabandhu Murder: HC

Court

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

Why not independent commission to probe Bangabandhu Murder: HC

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked explanation from the authorities concerned – why an independent commission would not be formed to find out the conspirators behind the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August, 1975.

The cabinet division secretary, law secretary, home secretary and finance division secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing a writ petition on the matter.

On 25 October of 2021 Supreme court lawyer Subir Nandi Das filed a writ with the HC seeking direction to form an independent commission.

Subir Nandi Das said that the precedent of setting up a commission of inquiry into the murders of statesmen of different countries around the world is added in the writ.  Also, on the basis of the initial report of the Bangabandhu Assassination Commission formed by members of the British Parliament in 1982, instructions were sought for the formation of an independent national commission to fully review and audit the brutal assassination conspiracy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the subsequent steps.

Top News

High Court (HC) / probe / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port