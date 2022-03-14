Why Babul Akter should not be granted bail: HC

Court

UNB
14 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 02:37 pm

Related News

Why Babul Akter should not be granted bail: HC

UNB
14 March, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 02:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain why former Chattogram Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter, arrested in a case over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016, will not be granted bail.

A divisional bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule after hearing the bail petition of Babul Akter.

The respondents were asked to respond to the rule in the next two weeks.

Senior lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury and lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for his bail while Deputy Attorney General Md Aminul Islam and Assistant Attorney General Md Jahangir Alam and Md Humayun Kabir represented the state.

Earlier on 6 January, a Chattogram Court denied bail to Babul Akter in the case. He was shown arrested on 9 January.

On 5 June 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akhter, 7, for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.

On 12 May, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu's father and since then he has been in prison.

Babul Akhter also filed a 'naraji petition' against the PBI report on 14 October.

On 3 November last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

PBI in an investigation found Babul's involvement in his wife's murder.

Bangladesh / Top News

Babul Akter / High Court / High Court (HC) / SP Babul / Mitu Murder Case / Mahmuda Khanam Mitu / Mitu Murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

1h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

4h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

4h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

18h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

18h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

19h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings