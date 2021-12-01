Swiftly resolve cases on disruption of communal harmony: SC

The Supreme Court has issued directives to swiftly resolve cases lodged for alleged disruption of communal harmony.

A notification was issued by the apex court of the country under the direction of the Chief Justice and signed by Registrar General Md Ali Akbar on Wednesday (1 December).

"All the lower criminal courts and tribunals in the country have been directed to resolve the cases within 90 working days after charge sheets are submitted," the statement read.

It also added that if the cases could not be settled within that period, an explanation must be sent to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's instructions will take effect immediately.

