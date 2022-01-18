SC to conduct trial proceedings virtually

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to conduct judicial proceedings virtually from 19 January, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh.

The Supreme Court administration issued separate circulars announcing the decision.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique hinted at the possibility of reintroducing virtual trial proceedings.

Some 13 judges of the High Court division and several other judges and staff have been found infected with Covid-19, he said while conducting judicial work at the Appellate Division.

All courts of the country remained suspended for several days due to the Covid-19 surge.

On 10 May last year, an ordinance was announced allowing courts to run trial proceedings by video conferencing and availing other digital services. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance. Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.

On 10 May, the High Court formed three benches for hearing urgent cases virtually and directed subordinate courts concerned to hear cases relating to emergency bail. All judicial activity of benches under the High Court division of the Supreme Court resumed virtually from 11 August 2020.

The Cabinet on 7 May 2020 cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through video conferences and other digital means using the information technology.