Samrat denied bail in ACC case

Court

BSS
13 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Samrat denied bail in ACC case

After hearing both the parties, the court passed the order and fixed 11 May for the indictment hearing of the case

BSS
13 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:25 pm
Samrat denied bail in ACC case

Expelled Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League President, Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, was denied bail on Wednesday by a Dhaka court for amassing illegal wealth, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). 

There are four cases against the casino kingpin, but he has been granted bail in three of those cases. 

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, turned down the bail plea on Wednesday, the day for filing a charge sheet against Samrat, and set 11 May for the next hearing.

Samrat was brought to court from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) where he has been undergoing treatment.  

Samrat's lawyer, Ehsanul Hoque Samaji, told reporters that Samrat has been granted bail in three cases involving money laundering, arms, and narcotics. But he has been denied bail in a fourth case filed by the ACC, which has kept him in jail. 

On 22 March, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge, KM Imrul Kayes, gave the order accepting the charge sheet.  

RAB arrested Samrat on 14 October of 2019 from Chouddogram of Cumilla for his engagement in the casino business.   

ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Samrat on 12 November the same year, for amassing wealth worth Tk2.99 crore by unlawful business means and other activities. 

Samrat owns property in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and the US, worth Tk1000 crore.  

Top News

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat / casino Samrat / bail / ACC Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

9h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

10h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

12h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

39m | Videos
Computer market slumps after Covid-19

Computer market slumps after Covid-19

1h | Videos
Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

3h | Videos
Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research