Samrat denied bail in ACC case

Expelled Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League President, Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, was denied bail on Wednesday by a Dhaka court for amassing illegal wealth, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

There are four cases against the casino kingpin, but he has been granted bail in three of those cases.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, turned down the bail plea on Wednesday, the day for filing a charge sheet against Samrat, and set 11 May for the next hearing.

Samrat was brought to court from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) where he has been undergoing treatment.

Samrat's lawyer, Ehsanul Hoque Samaji, told reporters that Samrat has been granted bail in three cases involving money laundering, arms, and narcotics. But he has been denied bail in a fourth case filed by the ACC, which has kept him in jail.

On 22 March, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge, KM Imrul Kayes, gave the order accepting the charge sheet.

RAB arrested Samrat on 14 October of 2019 from Chouddogram of Cumilla for his engagement in the casino business.

ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Samrat on 12 November the same year, for amassing wealth worth Tk2.99 crore by unlawful business means and other activities.

Samrat owns property in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and the US, worth Tk1000 crore.