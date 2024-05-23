Probe report over lawmaker Azim murder case on 4 July

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order, accepting first information report (FIR) in the case

In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
A court today (23 May) set 4 July for submitting probe report in a case lodged over the murder of Awami League lawmaker of Jenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order, accepting first information report (FIR) in the case.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case yesterday with capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Azim, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit AL, went to India on 12 May to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Azim was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces and dumped in different areas by the killers.

