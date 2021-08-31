Pori Moni to be released Wednesday

Actor Pori Moni is going to be released from prison on bail Wednesday, 28 days after she was arrested in a drug case in August.

She secured bail Tuesday and the copy of the bail orders reached the Dhaka Central Jail after 6pm on the same day.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes Tuesday granted her bail until the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submits the investigation report in the case filed against her at Banani police station.

Jailer of Dhaka Central Jail Mahbub Alam told The Business Standard, "We have received a copy of the bail order. After completing the due process, we sent it to the Kashimpur Jail. She (Pori Moni) will be released on Wednesday morning."

Pori Moni's lawyer Md Mojibur Rahman said, "There is no obstacle in her release as there is no other case against her."

He also said he had been trying to release Pori Moni from the jail before yesterday evening by obtaining a copy of the bail order from the court.

Pori Moni was not brought from the Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur to the court for the bail hearing yesterday.

On 4 August night, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided Pori Moni's house in Dhaka's Banani area and arrested her. The next day, they filed a case under the Narcotics Act at the Banani police station.

After that, the CID took Pori Moni in its custody for seven days in three phases to investigate the case. When she was produced in court on 21 August after the third remand, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer later applied for bail in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. The judge initially set 13 September as the hearing date for the bail plea, but it was held earlier when the High Court raised questions regarding the delay in holding the hearing.