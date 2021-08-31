Pori Moni to be released Wednesday

Court

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Pori Moni to be released Wednesday

A Dhaka court Tuesday granted her bail until the CID submits the investigation report in a case against her

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:09 pm
File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook

Actor Pori Moni is going to be released from prison on bail Wednesday, 28 days after she was arrested in a drug case in August.

She secured bail Tuesday and the copy of the bail orders reached the Dhaka Central Jail after 6pm on the same day.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes Tuesday granted her bail until the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submits the investigation report in the case filed against her at Banani police station.

Jailer of Dhaka Central Jail Mahbub Alam told The Business Standard, "We have received a copy of the bail order. After completing the due process, we sent it to the Kashimpur Jail. She (Pori Moni) will be released on Wednesday morning."

Pori Moni's lawyer Md Mojibur Rahman said, "There is no obstacle in her release as there is no other case against her."

He also said he had been trying to release Pori Moni from the jail before yesterday evening by obtaining a copy of the bail order from the court.

Pori Moni was not brought from the Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur to the court for the bail hearing yesterday.

On 4 August night, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided Pori Moni's house in Dhaka's Banani area and arrested her. The next day, they filed a case under the Narcotics Act at the Banani police station.

After that, the CID took Pori Moni in its custody for seven days in three phases to investigate the case. When she was produced in court on 21 August after the third remand, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer later applied for bail in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. The judge initially set 13 September as the hearing date for the bail plea, but it was held earlier when the High Court raised questions regarding the delay in holding the hearing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy