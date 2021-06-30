Pay Tk2.70cr to families of Sandwip boat capsize victims: HC

The High Court (HC) has directed the authorities to pay Tk2.70crore to the families of 18 victims who died in the boat capsize at the Sandwip Channel of the Bay of Bengal in 2017.

According to the HC order families of each victim will get Tk15 lakh.

The court also ordered to pay the compensation money within two months otherwise the money will have to be paid with interest at the bank's current rate.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Rajik Al Jalil passed the order on Wednesday.

The court found negligence of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) and Chattogram Development Authority for the boat capsize.

Advocate Abdul Halim stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Wares Al Haruni represented the state.

Earlier, Mohammad Zahrul Islam, a resident of Sandwip, filed the writ petition with the High Court.

On the evening of 2 April, 2017, a passengers' boat capsized at Sandwip Channel of Bay of Bengal while 30 people were rescued.

Later, bodies of 18 people, including two children, were recovered from the sea.