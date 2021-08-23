Mitu murder: Court orders case documents to be protected in judicial custody

A Chattogram court on Monday ordered protecting in judicial custody, all documents of the Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case filed against former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter and others.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman issued the order after Babul's lawyer filed a petition with the court in this regard.

Babul's lawyer, Ifteker Saimul told The Business Standard, "In June, we applied for a certified copy of the case. The certified copies section of the court approved our plea and we sent it to Sub Inspector Shaheen Bhuiyan, the general register officer (GRO) of Seresta at Panchlaish police station."

"But Shaheen Bhuiyan was delaying to provide the documents on various pretexts, which has compelled us to file this petition with the court, seeking the protection of the case documents in judicial custody," said Saimul, also former president of the Chittagong District Bar Association.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016. Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report in that case was then submitted and Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.