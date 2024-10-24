Mamunul Haque acquitted in rape case

Khelafat Majlish leader Mamunul Haque has been acquitted from his case over the incident at Narayanganj resort on 24 October. Photo: UNB

Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque has been acquitted in the rape case related to an incident at Royal Resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj district.

Judge Jasmine Ara Begum of the Narayanganj District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict today (24 October) in Mamunul Haque's presence in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Advocate AKM Omar Faruq Nayan said that Maulana Haque was found not guilty of the charges brought against him in connection with the case.

Expressing his satisfaction over the verdict, Mamunul Haque said, "Sheikh Hasina and her government had harassed me and my family by implicating me in a false case. Transparency has returned to the judicial process of the country through today's verdict."

This case stems from an incident that took place at the Royal Resort in April 2021.

After the trial, the court ruled in favour of the accused.