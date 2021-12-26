Launch fire: Writ seeks HC directive on compensation for victims

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directions on the authorities concerned to ensure payment of Tk50 lakh for the families of the dead and Tk20 lakh for the injured in last week's launch fire.

Advocate Eunus Ali Akond, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ petition to the office concerned of the High Court on Sunday.

The writ petition will be presented before the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman for hearing on Monday, said Eunus.

At the same time, the writ also sought HC's directions to form a commission for judicial inquiry to find out the reason behind early Friday's blaze at MV Abhijan-10 launch on Sungandha River off Jhalakathi town.

Owner of 'Abhijan-10' Hamjalal Sheikh, secretary of the Shipping Ministry and Chairman of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) have been made respondents in the petition.

The petition also sought a rule to explain as to why the respondents should not be directed to take necessary steps for giving the compensation.

At the same time, the petition prayed for an interim order on the respondents to give the families of the deceased Tk10 lakh and Tk5 lakh for the treatment of the fire injured immediately.

The blaze broke out at 3am on Friday on the Barguna-bound launch carrying some 800 passengers from Dhaka and it engulfed the entire vessel within 10 minutes.

The death toll from the fire incident climbed to 41 on Saturday night. Besides, over 81 people suffered injuries and many of them are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Among the injured, 46 people are undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), 22 people were sent to Dhaka and 16 people have returned home after recovery.

However, the exact number of passengers travelling by the launch and the missing passengers is yet to be known.