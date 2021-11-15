Judgment deferred in Model Tinni murder case

A Dhaka court on Monday deferred the pronouncement of the verdict in model Syeda Tania Mahbub Tinni murder case following a petition filed by her father and uncle .

Dhaka 7th Additional District and Sessions Judge Keshab Roy Chowdhury passed the order.

The court also fixed 5 January for recording the statements of two witnesses- Tinni's father Syed Mahbubur Karim and her uncle Syed Rezaul Karim in the case.

Earlier, on 26 October, the same court fixed November 15 for delivering judgement in the case.

According to the case statement, Model Tinni was found dead near no 11 pillar of China-Bangladesh Friendship bridge over the Buriganga River in Keraniganj on 10 November, 2002.

A case was filed in this connection on the following day.

On 24 November, 2002, the case was shifted to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Investigation officer of the case Mozammel Haque submitted chargesheet in the case.

During investigation, police found involvement of Golam Faruk Ovi, former MP of Jatiya Party, in the case.

On 14 July, 2010, Dhaka 7th Additional District and Session Judge framed charges against Ovi for killing Tinni.