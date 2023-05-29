Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case 13 July

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A court on Monday set 13 July for holding hearing on charge framing in the Barapukuria Coalmine graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 10 others.

The date was announced by Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2, as the defence lawyers pleaded for time on Begum Zia's poor health ground.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 26 February, 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others with Shahbagh Police Station. ACC Deputy Director Abul Kashem Fokir on 5 October, 2008, filed a charge-sheet in the case.

They were accused of causing a loss of around Tk159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for operation of Barapukuria Coalmine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.

