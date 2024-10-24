HC for taking steps to protect Sonadia mangrove forest

24 October, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 08:01 pm

The court also instructed the respondents to identify the persons responsible for destroying the mangrove forest and submit the report within 90 days

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today (24 October) instructed the authorities concerned to take steps for protecting the mangrove forest of Sonadia Island and its adjacent areas under Moheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The HC bench comprising Justice Fatema Nazib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Rajib today gave the order following a writ petition filed by advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir and advocate Saddam Hossain.

The court also instructed 13 respondents including environment ministry secretary to identify the persons responsible for destroying the mangrove forest and submit the report to the High Court within 90 days. 

The other prominent respondents are executive chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), director general of the Directorate of Environment, chief conservator of Forest, deputy commissioner and police super of Cox's Bazar. 

After hearing the writ, advocate Shishir Manir told journalists that the government in 1999 declared the Sonadia Island as environmentally risky area, but recently overall situation of the area has been threatened due to illegal shrimp fields. 

The relevant authorities did not take any step to protect the forest despite repeated media reports on the issue, he said. 

The court also issued a rule in this regard and asked to reply within four weeks. 

Earlier, a total of 12 persons including advocate Md Rahim Ullah and members of Moheshkhali Upazila Press Club-M Aziz Sikder, Md Yunus and Sirajul Mostafa served a legal notice to the authorities concerned to evict the illegal shrimp fields and to take steps to protect it. 

They finally filed the writ before the High Court as authorities did not take any step in responding the legal notice, advocate Shishir added.

