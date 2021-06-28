HC seeks explanation from judge over granting bail to former DIG of prisons 

The High Court has sought an explanation from a judge for granting bail to former deputy inspector general for prisons for Chittagong range Partha Gopal Banik, who was sacked after being arrested with Tk80 lakh.

A High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order today after hearing of an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 has been asked to explain the matter within seven days.

At the same time, a video clip of a report aired on Channel 24 on Partha Gopal Banik's bail has been asked to be submitted to the court.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC.

Earlier on Sunday, an appeal was filed in the relevant branch of the HC seeking cancellation of bail granted to Partha Gopal Banik.

On 17 June, in a virtual hearing Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka court granted his bail.

Later, he was freed from jail.

Khurshid Alam Khan said the court had ordered to begin trial against him on 4 November last year by framing charges.

Testimony in the case began on 15 December. Charge-sheet was submitted on 24 August.

On 28 July, 2019, the commission arrested Partha Gopal Banik after interrogating him at the commission headquarters and seized Tk 80 lakh from his Kalabagan flat in Dhaka.