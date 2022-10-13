HC rules over DFP data on newspaper circulation

BSS
13 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 05:28 pm

The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not declare illegal the date given by Department of Film and Publication (DFP) on its website about the newspaper circulation and their advertisement rates.

The court also wanted to know why it shall not pass order to ensure correct information on newspaper circulation and advertisement rates as per the concerned law and rules.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard. 

The court asked the authorities concerned to reply the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Farhat Jahan Shirin filed the writ on September 8, while Advocate Dr Dewan Md Abu Obaid Hossain moved the plea before the court. Deputy Attorney General Samira Tarannum Rabeya Mitu stood for the state.
 

