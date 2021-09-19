HC rules for formulating sentencing guideline

The High Court (HC) today issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass an order to formulate a guideline or policy to ensure identical and consistent sentencing.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after holding hearing a writ filed in this regard.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir filed the writ and moved it before the court. The petitioner said the absence of such guideline may lead the judges to come up with inconsistent and indecisive sentencing, violating the articles 27, 31, and 32 of the constitution.

Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary, Law and Justice Division Secretary and Law Commission Chairman were made respondents in the writ.

They were asked to reply within four weeks.