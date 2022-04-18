HC rule on extending jail term of ex-DIG Mizan

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:16 pm

HC rule on extending jail term of ex-DIG Mizan

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 08:16 pm
HC rule on extending jail term of ex-DIG Mizan

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule upon the Anti Corruption Commission to explain why ex-DIG Mizan's jail term given by the trial court may not be extended in a bribery case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand issued the ruling after a hearing of the appeal filed by the ACC to extend the duration of Mizan's jail sentence, and asked the ACC to respond to the court's rule within the next four weeks. 

The chamber judge court of the Appellate Division, however, has upheld the two-month bail order by the HC bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on 13 April. The bench of the Appellate Division chamber of Justice M Enayetur Rahim upheld the bail order after hearing the bail suspension appeal.    

The suspended DIG Mizan will not be able to walk out free from jail as he has not got bail in the case filed against him for amassing wealth illegally.

Advocate Khurshid Alam took part in the hearing representing the ACC, while Barrister Mahbub Shafiq represented Mizan. 

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 on 23 February sentenced Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the ACC, and ex-DIG Mizanur Rahman, to eight and three year jail terms respectively in the bribery case.

