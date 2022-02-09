HC releases full text of its judgment against Haji Selim

HC releases full text of its judgment against Haji Selim

High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The High Court (HC) today released the full text of its judgment that upheld a lower court verdict, sentencing lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim to 10-year imprisonment in a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth.
 
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the judgment on 9 March, 2021, upholding the jail term and fine of Tk10 lakh for the lawmaker.
 
The High Court however, acquitted the lawmaker of the charge of concealing information in his wealth statement, for which Selim was sentenced to three-year imprisonment.
 
The court in its judgment had asked the accused to surrender before the lower court concerned within 30 days of receiving the copy of the judgment.  
 
The trial court on 27 April, 2008, convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to total 13 years' imprisonment under two sections in the case, which was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 24 October, 2007.
 
The accused appealed against the judgment with the High Court on 25 October, 2009. The High Court on 2 January, 2011, acquitted him of the corruption case, making the anti-graft body to appeal against the High Court verdict.
 
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 12 January, 2015 scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered to hold the hearing afresh.

Haji Selim’s case / High Court (HC)

