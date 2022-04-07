HC issues rule to recover money laundered by E-orange

The High Court on Thursday asked the government authorities concerned to explain why directions should not be given to recover the money laundered by e-commerce platform "E-orange" and disburse it among its customers.

The court also asked in the rule, why it should not order to form a high-level committee in this regard.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

At the same time the court asked to take action against the money launderers of E-orange.

After a hearing on a writ petition the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order.

Advocate Ahsanul Karim and Barrister M Abdul Qayyum stood for the writ while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik moved for the state.

Earlier on 3 April, Barrister M Abdul Qayyum filed the writ on behalf of 500 customers of the controversial e-commerce company seeking directives to refund Tk77 crore of the customers.

Unlike other family businesses, E-orange experienced a "robust growth" in sales in only two years since its inception in 2019.

However, the customers of the company last year started accusing it of failing to deliver on time even after receiving payments.

E-orange owner Sonia Mehzabin, sister of Banani police inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, her husband Masukur Rahman and Sohel's so-called wife Naznin Nahar Bithi, another owner of the company, all have allegedly gobbled up around Tk1,100 crore in advance money without delivering products to customers, according to a case document.

Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Masukur Rahman are currently in jail.

Analysing the data of the company's bank accounts till 20 July it was found that over Tk620.67 crore was deposited to one of E-orange City bank accounts and a little over Tk663 crore was later transferred to motorcycle vendors. The account now has a deposit of around Tk22 lakh.

Till 30 June this year, over Tk391 crore was deposited to the company's Brac Bank account and more than Tk388 crore was later withdrawn from this account. At present, there is only around Tk3 crore in the account.

According to the investigation report, Tk349 crore was withdrawn from two bank accounts of E-orange. But there is no clue where the money has gone. It is suspected that the money has been laundered. Several agencies have launched an investigation into it.