HC orders BNP’s Tuku to surrender within 2 weeks, upholds jail sentence in corruption case

The High Court has upheld its nine-year jail sentence against BNP leader Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in a 2007 corruption case and ordered him to surrender before the trial court within 15 days.

The judgement was issued on 30 May by a High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat after the Appellate Division refused an appeal by Tuku.

The full 273-page verdict was published on the Supreme Court website on Wednesday (26 July).

The case against Tuku had gone through a series of hearings.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Shahriar Chowdhury filed this case with the Mohammadpur police station against former state minister for power and energy Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in March 2007 on charges of concealing the account and source of income of properties worth Tk4.96 crore.

The commission's Deputy Director SMM Akhtar Hamid Bhuya submitted a charge sheet in the case in the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 28 June of that year.

Later, on 15 November 2007, the trial court sentenced Tuku to nine years in prison.

He was acquitted by the High Court on 15 June 2011 following an appeal against the verdict.

However, on 21 January 2014, the ACC appealed against the verdict of the High Court to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

After hearing the ACC appeal, the Appellate Division ordered the High Court to rehear its verdict on Tuku's acquittal.

Tuku had applied for a review of the order of the Appellate Division, but his application was dismissed.

After rehearing the case, the High Court announced its latest verdict on 30 May 2023.

After the announcement of the verdict, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the court has upheld the trial court's sentence and fines.

The court has also directed Tuku to surrender before the trial court within two weeks of receiving the copy of the verdict.

Corruption by politicians leads to societal darkness: HC

In the verdict, the HC observed that if politicians indulge in corruption, the whole society will be plunged into darkness.

The HC observed, "Zero tolerance policy should be taken against corruption. Many political leaders and high profile individuals are involved in various corruption cases.

"Politicians engage in politics with the aim of devoting themselves to the welfare of the people and the country. It is an act of great sacrifice and devotion for the welfare of the people and the country.

"Politics cannot be a means of making money. There are many ways to acquire money and property by resorting to legitimate business and other professions."

The court also said, "Corruption affects people of all gender, ages and castes but it hits the poor and vulnerable groups the hardest. The people of the country, especially the responsible stakeholders should set a positive example that they are not only victims of corruption but also key players in the fight against it. Corrupt people help each other to silence their critics and hide stolen wealth. It is time to act together against them."