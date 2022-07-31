HC gets 11 new additional judges

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 07:19 pm

HC gets 11 new additional judges

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 07:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eleven additional judges have been appointed for the High Court (HC) division of the Supreme Court.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid made the appointments which will remain effective for two years in line with article-98 of the Constitution, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered oath to the 11 new additional judges at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge at 4:30 pm.

The notification reads that the appointment will be effective from the day of taking the oath.

The newly appointed judges are District and Sessions Judge Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Cumilla District and Sessions Judge Md Atabullah, Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath, Deputy Attorney General Md Aminul Islam, Supreme Court Advocate Md Ali Reza, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Bazlur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes, Tangail District and Sessions Judge Fahmida Quader, Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah, Supreme Court Advocate SM Masud Hossain Dolon, and Supreme Court Advocate AKM Rabiul Hasan.

Including the newly appointed, there are 97 HC judges at present. Besides, there are seven judges in the Appellate Division, including Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique. In 2009, the number of HC division judges was 101 and Appellate division judges 11.

