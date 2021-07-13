HC forms 10-member board for People's Leasing

The High Court has announced a 10-member board making Barrister Kamal-Ul Alam, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, as chairman for reconstruction of People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL).

On 26 June, the HC bench of Justice Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar ordered the reorganization of the PLFSL, but the court issued a full written order on Monday night where the names of the chairman and members of this board have been announced.

The other members of the board are- Anwarul Islam Sikder, Former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh; Hasan Shaheed Ferdous, Retired Senior District and Sessions Judge; Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Ex-Managing Director, Pubali Bank Ltd; Brigadier General (retired) Kazi Taufiqul Islam; Noor-E-Khoda Abdul Mobin FCA; Mowla Mohammad FCA; Dr. Nashid Kamal, Representative of the depositors; Dr. Nurul Kabir, Chairman, Department of Finance, North South University. Mohammad Jalaluddin, Former Managing Director of Ansar VDP Unnayan Bank, Managing Director (ex-officio member of the Board).

The court said Asaduzzaman, DGM of Bangladesh Bank, who was appointed for termination of PLFSL, has been removed from here.

The court has set an honorarium of TK 50,000 for chairman and Tk 25,000 for the members for each meeting.

The court also ordered the appointment of Managing Director Mohammad Jalaluddin at an honorary board meeting.