HC directs to protect 4 canals in Savar from pollution, encroachment

Court

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:26 pm

HC directs to protect 4 canals in Savar from pollution, encroachment

The court also asks authorities to submit a detailed report on the pollution of the canals within six months

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:26 pm
HC directs to protect 4 canals in Savar from pollution, encroachment

A High Court bench on Thursday directed the authority to take proper steps to protect four canals in Savar Upazila – Beel Bagil, Beel Dhalai, Beel Pakuria, and Konapara Canal.

The court also instructed the authorities to submit a report within the next six months determining the extent of pollution in the canals and measures taken to prevent pollution, with a list containing the names of the companies most responsible for the pollution.

Following the initial hearing of the writ petition, the High Court issued a rule asking why the defendants' failure to protect the canals from toxic industrial waste would not be declared illegal and why the defendants should not be instructed to ensure the free flow of the canals.

Earlier in 2011, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) filed the public interest writ against the pollution and illegal occupation of the four canals that are flowing through 20 villages of 12 unions in Savar.

And on Thursday, the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam settled the writ and declared the case as an "ongoing case" to make sure the verdict is enforced.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Syed Ahmed Kabir represented Bela in the case.

The defendants in this writ are the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests; Secretary of the Ministry of Land; Secretary of the Ministry of Industries; Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock; Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources; Director-General of Department of Environment; Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka; among others.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Savar pollution / Beel Bagil / Beel Dhalai / Beel Pakuria / Konapara Canal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

5h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills