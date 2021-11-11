HC directs to protect 4 canals in Savar from pollution, encroachment

A High Court bench on Thursday directed the authority to take proper steps to protect four canals in Savar Upazila – Beel Bagil, Beel Dhalai, Beel Pakuria, and Konapara Canal.

The court also instructed the authorities to submit a report within the next six months determining the extent of pollution in the canals and measures taken to prevent pollution, with a list containing the names of the companies most responsible for the pollution.

Following the initial hearing of the writ petition, the High Court issued a rule asking why the defendants' failure to protect the canals from toxic industrial waste would not be declared illegal and why the defendants should not be instructed to ensure the free flow of the canals.

Earlier in 2011, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) filed the public interest writ against the pollution and illegal occupation of the four canals that are flowing through 20 villages of 12 unions in Savar.

And on Thursday, the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam settled the writ and declared the case as an "ongoing case" to make sure the verdict is enforced.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Syed Ahmed Kabir represented Bela in the case.

The defendants in this writ are the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests; Secretary of the Ministry of Land; Secretary of the Ministry of Industries; Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock; Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources; Director-General of Department of Environment; Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka; among others.