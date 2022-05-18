HC cancels Samrat’s bail

The High Court (HC) has cancelled the bail of Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled Jubo League leader and the alleged casino kingpin.

A two-judge bench of justices Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the bail order of a lower court.

The court also asked Samrat to surrender before a lower court within seven days, said deputy attorney general AGM Amin Uddin.

Earlier on 10 April, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted Samrat bail in the money laundering case and Second Additional Special Tribunal Judge Faisal Atiq bin Quader granted him bail in an arms case.

Later on 16 May, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail order in a case filed by ACC itself in 2019.

ACC also filed three more cases against Samrat, in all of which he was granted conditional bails at different times.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Samrat from Cumilla on 6 October 2019, over his alleged ties with the illegal gambling racket.

