HC asks why Joj Mia should not get adequate compensation

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the concerned authorities to explain why Jamal Ahmed widely known as Joj Mia, the man who was falsely implicated in the 21 August 2004 grenade attack incident, should not be adequately compensated.

The court also wanted to know why the imprisonment of Joj Mia will not be declared "illegal".

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the ruling following a writ petition that sought HC's direction on the Tk10 crore compensation sought in the Joj Mia case.

Earlier in August, a legal notice was sent to the concerned including the home secretary, seeking compensation of Tk10 crore for Joj Mia.

Later on 12 September, Joj Mia's lawyer Mohammad Humayan Kabir Pallab filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) seeking direction in this regard.

The home secretary, deputy commissioner of Dhaka, officer-in-charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station, OC of Noakhali Senbag Police Station, Police Crime and Investigation Department (CID), former IGP Mohammad Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, former ASPs Abdur Rashid, Munshi Atiqur Rahman and former superintendent of police Md Ruhul Amin were made respondents in the writ.

The writ also sought directions to confiscate all the assets of former state minister of home affairs Lutfuzzaman Babar, former IGP Mohammad Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, former ASP Abdur Rashid, Munsi Atiqur Rahman and former special superintendent of police Ruhul Amin, and collect the compensation money from them.

On 21 August 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on the then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. Twenty-two people, including Awami League leaders and workers, were killed.

Falsely implicated in the August 21 grenade attack case, Joj Mia gained infamy seemingly overnight after his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from his home on June 10, 2005. He was remanded for 17 days and interrogated by CID.

In the confession given to the court on 26 June 2005, Joj Mia said he had participated in the grenade attack in exchange for money. Later, Joj Mia claimed that he was intimidated into making a statement about his involvement in the grenade attack.

Later in 2007, the caretaker government came and took the initiative to investigate this case again. After the investigation, the CID issued the charge sheet of the two cases on 11 June 2008. In the same year, the imprisoned Joj Mia was acquitted.