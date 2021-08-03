HC asks what is happening in the name of journalism

Referring to the activities of Helena Jahangir, who was arrested on various charges including spreading false and misleading information using digital platforms, the High Court has questioned, what is happening in the name of journalism lately?

The High Court asked, "Don't you see, what is happening now in the name of journalism? What do the Jahangirs do in the name of IP TV? How many channels called IP TV have come out?"

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim said this on Tuesday and set Thursday as the date for the order.

Earlier, false reports have been published in various dailies and online newspapers in Chattogram regarding the court order on a writ petition filed challenging the transfer order of ACC Chattogram Deputy Assistant Director Md Sharif Uddin.

The High Court on Monday issued an order directing the publication of amendments in those newspapers.

