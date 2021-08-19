HC asks ACC to investigate Tk23cr payment of tugboat at Ctg port

Court

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:08 pm

Related News

HC asks ACC to investigate Tk23cr payment of tugboat at Ctg port

The ACC has been asked to submit the probe report within two months

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:08 pm
HC asks ACC to investigate Tk23cr payment of tugboat at Ctg port

The High Court (HC) on Thursday has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the incident of paying a bill of Tk23 crore for a tugboat without receiving it at Chattogram Port.

The ACC has been asked to submit the probe report within two months.

A bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mojibur Rahman passed the suo moto order after witnessing a report published in a national daily in this regard.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC.

The report titled "Paying bill of Tk 23 crore without receiving tugboat" was published in a national daily on 19 August that stated the Chattogram Port Authority had inked an agreement with a contractor for Tk37.75 crore to buy a tugboat.

According to the agreement, the tugboat was scheduled to be delivered to the port authorities by 22 December, 2018.

However, the contractor company, New Western Marine Ship Builders Ltd, failed to provide it even after exceeding the time limit in several phases. In such a situation, the Ministry of Shipping directed to cancel the contract with the contractor.

But without following the ministry instructions the port authorities paid the contractor company Tk 23,08,83,343 in four steps.

Moreover, a project proposal was passed for the project undertaken by the port authorities to buy the tugboat.

The port authorities have violated the rules and increased the cost by Tk 3.03 crore and signed a contract with the contractor at Tk 37.75 crore.

The irregularities in the purchase of this vessel have came up in the report of a government agency.

The report said the agreement has cost the government a financial loss of Tk 23,08,83,343 which must be recovered.

Bangladesh / Top News

tugboat / tugboat at Ctg port / payment of tugboat at Ctg port / HC / ACC / Graft in Ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes