Four get life term for killing RUET bus driver   

A Rajshahi court on Wednesday sentenced four young men to life term imprisonment over killing a bus driver of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge, Anup Kumar Roy passed the order, reports Jagonews24.com.

The convicted inmates were Sabbir Hossain, Nur Nabi Hossain, Sanowar Hossain and Sohel Rana.

Among them, Sohel Rana was the night guard of RUET.

The court also fined each of the convicts Tk 10,000 or one more year jail in default.