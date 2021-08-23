Sinha was shot dead by Liaquat on instructions of OC Pradeep, says Sinha's sister Sharmin

Retired Major Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous said that Sinha was shot dead by Liaquat on the instructions of OC Pradeep

Sharmin, the plaintiff and key witness in Sinha's murder case, made the statement on Monday after the formal proceedings of the retired Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder trial began at the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court at 10:30 am, Monday.

Sharmin Ferdous said, "I have filed a case in court based on the details of the murder provided by the eyewitnesses and represented the same information in court."

Sharmin Ferdous demanded exemplary punishment for those involved, including OC Pradeep and Liaquat, noting that people across the country were watching the verdict in Sinha's murder trial.

In regards to the court proceedings in the case, Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) at the session judge's court Faridul Alam said that the court will take evidence in the case for three days in a row till August 25.

Out of 83 witnesses in the case, 15 including the plaintiff have been summoned to testify in these three days.

The witnesses who received the notice to testify before the court are Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous; Sahidul Islam Sifat; Mohammad Ali of Minabazar area of ​​Teknaf; Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Shamlapur area; Mohammad Yunus; Firoz Mahmud; Mahibullah, Mohammad Amin; Mohammad Kamal Hossain; Mohammad Shawkat Ali; Sergeant Ayub Ali of Ramu Cantonment Mohammad; Shipra Debnath; 2 doctors from Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Shaheen Abdur Rahman Chowdhury and Randhir Debnath; and Hafeez Zahirul Islam from Marishbunia village in Baharchhara, Teknaf.

In regards to the court proceedings, Pradeep's lawyer Rana Das Gupta said, "Witnesses were questioned by the lawyers of the other accused today. Witnesses will be questioned on behalf of Pradeep and Liaquat tomorrow. I hope it will be possible to complete the interrogation by tomorrow."

Rana also stated that a search of the case was conducted on June 26.

Rana said, "The day after the search was conducted and the order was issued, I applied for a copy of the case. We haven't that received copy yet. After informing the court about the matter, the court directed to cross-examine the witnesses on Tuesday."