The exorcism of Pori Moni

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday strongly denounced the role of the judges in granting the remand against actor Pori Moni for three times in a case under Narcotics Control Act.

"This cannot happen in any civilised society. Remand is an exceptional matter," the court added.

"It needs to be checked that what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands," a virtual bench comprising Justice MostafaZaman Islam and Justice KM ZahidSarwar said during the hearing on a plea of Ain o Salish Kendra.

Ain o Salish Kendra filed the plea questioning the validity of taking Pori Moni on remand for multiple times.

After granting Pori Moni bail on a Tk50,000 bond, the HC also observed that one cannot grant remand just because it was asked to do so.

Afterwards, a defiant Pori Moni walked out of jail.She took the time to take some selfies and even threw up a open-palmed salute. The salute put on display the words and symbols she had embossed , which would gone into infamy in a few minutes. "Don't love me..." it said, with an added expletive for effect.

It seemed the concentrated effort to "expel all evil" from Pori Moni had not worked.

If Pori Moni's trial has captured the nation's imagination, it has also thrown up questions of how women are treated in the country.

Think the modern version of the Salem witch trial. The Pori Moni issue had become a morality issue, eating into the decency of the nation itself.

ShamsunnaharSmrity, better known as Pori Moni, was arrested during a raid by the Rapid Action Battalion on August 4. She was brought to a magistrate court in Dhaka following the end of a four-day remand.

Pori Moni's trial or rather exorcism in this case, however, had evidently begun a lot earlier; it was before she was even accused of anything and before any raid had uncovered any implicating evidence against her.

In fact, the real trial for Pori Moni began when she dared to upend the status quo.

And like any exorcism, there were stages to it.

Revealing the evil

On June 13, Pori Moni called a press conference, a day after posting a Facebook status which shocked the nation.

In the status and the subsequent press conference, Pori Moni revealed how businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud, a former president of Uttara Club and a person of political influence, had tried to rape her and threatened to murder her at Uttara Boat Club.

She claimed that once she made her escape from the club, she even tried to file a case against him, but the law enforcers refused to take it.

As the country's attention shifted to Pori Moni -- away from the suicide of a young girl who had accused another powerful man and away from a failure to deal with a Covid-19 pandemic -- the law enforcers now sprung into action.

Perhaps the presence of such notorious evil, here or somewhere else, had prompted them to act and act fast.

Nasiruddin was arrested the next day. The same contrabands, a feature in most police raids, were found in Nasir's possession.

And then came the real evil.

For the next month, the focus was on why Pori Moni was at the club so late. Many did not hesitate to say that it was a "deal gone wrong". Pori Moni may have "hiked up her price".

A member of parliament, during a session on the budget just a few days later, took to the floor and said, "The heroine who went to that club knows how to act. On social media, I saw her being taken into a car in someone's lap. In view of all this, I'll appeal to the government to make sure justice can take its own course. Nasir will have to be acquitted. Law will take its own course but he'll have to be released."

The same MP, who had willfully assassinated someone's character in Parliament, would then demand that TikTok, a popular mobile app, be banned to save the youth of the nation.

He ended by saying that Nasir was a decent person, all this before any of the courts had weighed in on the matter.

More onslaught on Pori Moni was about to come.

The pretence

On August 4, a team of RAB descended on Pori Moni's house, following what police claimed was information gleaned from another arrestee MishuHasan.

After the raid, Rab said they had recovered drugs, foreign liquor and sex toys from the actor's house.

Pori Moni was shown arrested in a narcotics case a day later. A Dhaka court also placed her on a four-day remand.

While most of those produce before court come and go meekly, Pori Moni refused to go down without being heard. "I'm being framed on false charges and you are laughing!" she told onlookers while leaving the courtroom that day.

Was this then the pretence, the falsehood of an evil spirit to act like a victim?

This would also not be the first remand granted for Pori Moni.

By the end of the remand period, the case had been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Mere hours later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the case.

Pori Moniwould be produced before a court again on August 10, when law enforcers would be granted a further two-day remand against their request of five days.

The interrogation must not have been enough.

On August 18, the CID again asked for a fresh five-day remand of Pori Moni.

The court granted it a one-day remand.

In 27 days in captivity, seven were spent in remand.

The breaking point

On a Friday afternoon, after the DB had taken over investigating the case, DB Joint Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid said Pori Moni had been involved "in unethical business under the guise of her film career."

Zayed Khan, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, was summoned to the DB office.

Afterwards, Zayed spoke to reporters. Although he did not say much, he said enough, declaring "the association would not take any liability for any actor's misdeeds."

At the same time, a section of media was busy publishing juicy details of Pori Moni's personal life. Pictures and videos of her -- in conditions considered normal in any world not entrenched in patriarchy -- began to emerge.

It seemed a number of people had already reached the guilty verdict. Although some actors came out in support of Pori Moni, a quarter was already invested in tarnishing her reputation.

On August 25, a petition was filed by a lawyer seeking a directive from the HC to the government to remove reports, videos and photographs, which were "defamatory and character assassinating" for film actor Pori Moni, along with a few others.

The petition also said that reports and videos, which had no links to the narcotic case in which Pori Moni was detained, was published or broadcast only to defame the actress.

Against surmounting odds, on August 21, in open court, Pori Moni begged her lawyers to submit another bail petition after the end of her third remand.

"Why doesn't anyone plea for my bail? I will lose my sanity, please plea for my bail," she begged.

At the same hearing, Pori Moni's lawyers urged the court to allow them to speak to the actor. This was also denied by the Dhaka court.

At the end of the hearing, Pori Moni's lawyer NilanjanaRifat reportedly told journalists that Pori Moni had been remanded repeatedly. "She told me that she would go crazy," the lawyer said.

Four days later on August 26, the HC issued a rule seeking explanation as to why a lower court had set a hearing on Pori Moni's another bail petition 21 days after her filing the petition.

It deemed this delay to be "curtailing the rights of the accused".

The ordeal was about to come a temporary halt, but there are three more stages that will come soon: the voice, which when comes out must be silence. In this case, the voice may have appeared during the initial press conference before being silenced. Would it reemerge?

If it remerged, then what will follow next would be the clash when the voice will collide with the "will of the Kingdom".

And finally, there will be the expulsion, when the evil spirit finally leaves and a new, purer Pori Moni, which fits into our desire for meek women in society is fulfilled.