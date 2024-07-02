Delay in Sagar-Runi murder probe 'continuous mockery' of criminal justice system: HC

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: Collected

The delay in completion of investigation and initiation of trial in the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi is a "continuous mockery" of the country's criminal justice system and is undermining the judiciary, the High Court has observed.

The High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman made the observation in the full verdict that death-row convicts should not be kept in condemned cells before final disposal of appeal.

The full 65-page copy of the verdict, delivered on 13 May, was released today (2 July).

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Machranga Television and his wife Mehrun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were murdered on 11 February 2012 in their house in West Rajabazar of the capital. As of 30 June, the time of submission of the investigation report of the murder case has been delayed 111 times.

In the full verdict, in reference to the murder, the court said, "Though 12 years have passed in the Sagar-Runi murder case, the investigation is still not over and as a result, it has not yet seen the light of justice… Unfortunately, this case continues to make a mockery of our criminal justice system."

In the judgment, the High Court said those who have been sentenced to death, but the appeal is pending, must not be kept in the condemned cell.

In the published verdict, the High Court directed the prison authorities to immediately and gradually shift such prisoners from condemned cells to general prisons.