Cumilla communal violence: Four accused on 3-day remand

A Cumilla court has granted three-day remand to Iqbal Hossain and three other accused in a case filed over hurting religious sentiment.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the four accused before Cumilla Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon.

CID pleaded for a five-day remand for third time but the court granted three-day remand for the accused.

Judge Chandan Kanti Nath of Cumilla's No 1 Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order.

CID Special Superintendent of Police of Cumilla Khan Mohammad Rezwan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

In the wee hours of 13 October, Iqbal reportedly placed a copy of the holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla, and took away the mace of Hindu God Hanuman – prompting communal tensions in the district that later erupted elsewhere.

On 21 October, police arrested Iqbal Hossain whom they say "a drug addict and vagabondfrom Cox's Bazar, and he was brought to Cumilla on 22 October.

