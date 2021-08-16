Court to decide on Pori Moni’s bail plea Wednesday

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:28 pm

Court to decide on Pori Moni's bail plea Wednesday

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has fixed 18 August (Wednesday) for the hearing of a bail petition of actor Pori Moni who has been imprisoned in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Rezaul Karim Chowdhury set the date today following a bail appeal lodged by Pori Moni's lawyer Mozibur Rahman.

At present, the actor is in Kashimpur jail as her bail petitions were denied twice by court.

Earlier on Friday (13 August), a Dhaka court sent actress Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to jail after hearing.

At the time, Inspector of The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Golam Mostafa placed an appeal before the court for sending them to jail.

According to the appeal, Pori Moni gave some important information about the case during the interrogation when they were on remand. They are being scrutinized in the interest of investigating the case.

"There's ample evidence of her involvement in the allegations in the case. Therefore, it's absolutely necessary to keep Pori Moni in jail until the investigation of the case is completed. If the accused is released on bail, the investigation into the case may be hampered. There is even the possibility of absconding," said CID inspector Golam Mostafa.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs. In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

