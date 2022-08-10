Corruption cannot be allowed to continue: HC

Court

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 09:57 pm

Corruption cannot be allowed to continue: HC

It made the observation in the hearing of a writ seeking inquiry into allegations against Ramna OC Monirul of amassing enormous illicit wealth

Representational Image
Representational Image

The High Court on Wednesday observed that corruption and irregularities could not be allowed to continue anymore and must be held accountable.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the observation during the hearing of a writ petition seeking its directives to investigate allegations of Ramna police station officer-in-charge (OC) Monirul Islam having amassed tremendous illicit wealth.

Attaching a news article recently published in a national daily, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon filed the petition, seeking inquiry into Monirul's enormous wealth, including an 8-storey building and his grabbing a freedom fighter's house.

The court also directed Barrister Sumon to send an application to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) with the complaint against OC Monirul.

Barrister Sumon told the media, "If the ACC does not take any action for conducting an investigation against OC Monirul then the court will intervene.  The court set 21 August for the next hearing in this regard."

A report published in a national daily on 4 August titled "OC's 8-storey house in Dhaka with huge wealth" says that OC Monirul has illegally amassed huge amounts of assets including buildings and plots, according to an investigation report of a government agency.

He also grabbed a freedom fighter's building in Mohammadpur Housing Society of the capital. He has built an eight storey building in Dhaka and is building another duplex house. He also has four plots in Keraniganj of Dhaka and Munshiganj.

However, police sources say that on information available, his wealth is much more than this, the report adds.  

 

Comments

