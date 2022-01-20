Celebrities should be more careful in selecting ad appearances, being ambassadors for brands: HC

The High Court has observed that celebrities need to be more careful when appearing in advertisements or being ambassadors of a brand.

The HC virtual bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Khijir Hayat made the observation on Thursday following the case filed against three celebrities -- Tahsan Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria -- by a cheated customer of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

After hearing a petition, the High Court today granted six weeks' anticipatory bail to actor Tahsan Khan in the case.

During the hearing, the court said celebrities have a lot of responsibilities as their appearance in the advertisements influence people. 

"You people [celebrities] need to be careful about your position," the HC said.

Advocate Sanjida Khanam moved for Tahsan Khan in the court while Deputy Attorney General Mohiuddin Dewan represented the state. 

Tahsan's lawyer Sanjida Khanam informed the court that the actor had resigned from the post of Evaly long before the case was filed.

On December 4, a victim customer of Evaly, Saad Sam Rahman, filed the case with Dhanmondi police station against nine people including Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, Chairman Shamima Nasrin, Actor Tahsan Khan, Mithila, and Faria.

According to the case, celebrities Tahsan Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria were in different positions. Because of their presence and their various promotional talks, Saad Sam invested Tk 3,18,000 in Evaly. He alleged that the plaintiff in the case was deceived because of these celebrities' promotional talks.

Tahsan was the Goodwill ambassador of Evaly, and Mithila was associated with Evaly as the face of the company's lifestyle products. Besides, Sabnam Faria joined as the Chief Public Relations Officer.
 

High Court / Evaly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

