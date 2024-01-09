BNP leader Nobi lands in jail in explosive case

BSS
09 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 06:47 pm

BNP leader Nobi lands in jail in explosive case

File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today sent Dhaka south city unit BNP joint convener Mohammad Nobi Ullah Nobi to jail in a case filed under Explosive Substances Act and The Special Powers Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Nobi before the court after the end of his three-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.

The same court on January 6 had placed the accused on three-day remand in the case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.

Meanwhile, another court today set tomorrow to hold hearing on a plea to show Nobi and another person arrested in a case filed over setting fire on Benapole Express in the capital's Gopibagh area on January 5, causing the death of four innocent passengers.

The court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Sultana passed the order as investigation officer and officer in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station Ferdaus Ahammed Biswas filed the petition, pleading to show Nobi and Jubo Dal activist Monsur Alam arrested in the case.

