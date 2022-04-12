BNP leader Ishraque gets bail

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain secured bail on Tuesday after six days of his arrest in an arson attack case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on a bond of Tk5,000.

Earlier on 6 April, police arrested Ishraque Hossain, while he along with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leaders was distributing leaflets highlighting the Awami League government's failure in controlling the prices of daily essentials and against its alleged corruption.

An arrest warrant was issued against Ishraque, son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, in a case filed over setting a car on fire in 2020.

Ishraque was BNP's mayoral candidate in the last Dhaka South City Corporation elections.

An FIR was lodged against 42 people in connection with vandalising and torching vehicles on 12 November, 2020. Ishraque was made an accused in the case.

On 18 November, 2020, the BNP leader secured bail from the High Court in the case.

On 5 January, 2021, he surrendered before a lower court after completion of his bail period, granted by the High Court and sought bail again in the case.

On 18 August, 2021, the court issued a warrant for the arrest of Ishraque after rejecting his bail petition in the case.