ACC official Sharif’s termination: Writ filed seeking probe

A writ was filed with the High Court seeking probe into the termination of Sharif Uddin, an officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Ten lawyers of the Supreme Court filed the writ with the HC bench concerned on Wednesday (23 February).

The 10 SC lawyers are Mohammad Sishir Monir, Rezwana Ferdous, Jamilur Rahman Khan, Uttam Kumar Banik, Mustafizur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Ahmed Abdullah Khan, Syed Mohammad Raihan, Saiful Islam and Noab Ali.

Advocate Sishir Monir, said, "We did not file any writ petition on behalf of any person. We just filed the writ seeking fair investigation into the termination of the ACC official and the ACC statement about him as it can clear everything."

Besides, the writ also sought formation of committee for fair investigation and submission of the report by the committee, he said.

ACC Chairman, Secretary, commissioners and directors sacking deputy assistant director of ACC Sharif Uddin were made respondents to the writ.

On 20 February, 10 Supreme Court lawyers sent a letter to the High Court seeking its directives to issue a show-cause notice to the ACC demanding explanation from it about the termination and ensure security of sacked ACC official Sharif.

The ACC issued a gazette notification on 16 February sacking Sharif Uddin from the post of deputy-assistant director of ACC Patuakhali.

He also served as an ACC officer in Chattogram for three years and when he was in Chattogram, Sharif recommended submitting a charge sheet against 155 officials including police, admin cadre officials and political persons for embezzling Tk3.5 crore by acquiring land in Cox's Bazar.

Sharif also filed a case against Chattogram City Corporation Ward Councillor, Union Parishad chairman of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and police officers for providing National Identity Cards to Rohingyas and inserting them in the voter list.

ACC officer Sharif also filed a case against some people including high officials concerned of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL), former Minister Nurul Islam's son on 10 June, 2021 for providing gas connections illegally.

Later, Sharif was transferred to Patuakhali from Chattogram.

He also received death threats from someone for his role.