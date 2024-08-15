50 new HC benches formed
The benches are scheduled to conduct regular judicial activities from Sunday
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has formed 50 new benches for conducting judicial activities in the High Court division of the Supreme Court.
The benches are scheduled to conduct regular judicial activities from Sunday (18 August), said a circular published earlier in this regard.
The list of 26 double and 24 single benches with specific jurisdiction was published on the Supreme Court's official website.