5 including three cops sentenced for 7-year imprisonment for extortion

Representational Image.
Representational Image.

The Metropolitan Session Court here today sentenced seven years rigorous imprisonment to five accused including three policemen in an extortion case with Daulatpur Police Station in 2014.

The court also fined Tk12,000 each of the accused, in default, they will have to suffer more six months of imprisonment.

The accused are police constables – Molla Mesbah Uddin(absconding), Mostafizur Rahman (absconding) and Farhad Ahmed and two others are Arman Shikder Jony and Mohammad Bayezid.

Additional Metropolitan and Session Judge of the court SM Ashikur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of three accused, Public Prosecutor (PP) Kazi Sabbir Ahmed confirm.

On 12 December, 2014, all five accused confined Md Sahriar Rintu and Abu Isahaq at a tea stall, adjacent to second gate of the government Broz Lal College at Daulatpur of the city around 5:30pm.

Accused constable Mesbahuddin, on behalf of the gang, demanded Tk2 lakh introducing himself as a Sub-Inspector (SI) blaming the duo are the syndicate members of drug trading.

Besides, other four accused confined them threatened they will face crossfire if their extorted money was not paid.

At one stage, the extortionists agreed to free the victims after getting Tk30,000 from them.

Being informed, Daulatpur Thana Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims and arrested the extortionists along with three cops of Khulna Police Lines.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatpur Police Station Kazi Babul Hossain filed a case with the police accusing the five people including three cops next day.

On 19 March, 2015, Investigation Officer (IO) SI Bablu Hossain submitted charge-sheet accusing them.

extortion / Daulatpur

