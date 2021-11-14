5 get life in prison for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi

Court

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:51 pm

5 get life in prison for killing Jubo League leader in Rajshahi

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:51 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Rajshahi court has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of a Juba League leader during the 2018 national polls.

Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar delivered the verdict on Sunday morning, confirmed Public Prosecutor (PP) advocate Antazul Haque Babu to The Business Standard.

According to the case dockets, 50-year-old Ismail Hossain, president of Awami Jubo League's Deupara Union unit, was killed by BNP-Jamaat activists in attacks during the 30 December general elections.

Wife of the deceased, Bijla Bewa, filed a murder case on 2 January, 2019, accusing 22 named individuals and several unidentified persons.

Later police pressed charges against total 35 suspects.

The other accused were sentenced to different jail terms.

Thirty-three of the 35 accused were present at the court during the verdict. 

