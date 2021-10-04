2 get life term in infamous Noakhali rape case

A Noakhali court yesterday sentenced two persons -- Delwar Hossain Delu and his accomplice Ali Prakash Abu Kalam -- to life imprisonment in a case over the rape of a housewife in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila in September last year that sparked huge outcry across the country.

The court also fined them Tk50,000 each, in default, they would have to serve three more months in jail.

Judge Joynal Abedin of Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 handed down the verdict ending the trial in a record 13 working days.

In this case, the court has recorded statements of 15 witnesses from both sides.

The victim, who is also the plaintiff of the case, and her lawyer expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

Public Prosecutor (PP) advocate Mamunur Rashid Lablu said, "We are satisfied with the verdict of life imprisonment for the accused as we were able to produce witnesses before the court, cross-examine, and have them testify properly in the rape case."

However, defence lawyer advocate Jashim Uddin Badol said the convicts will challenge the verdict at the High Court.

According to the case statement, some local miscreants of "Delwar Bahini" allegedly raped the victim in Eklaspur Union of Begumganj upazila on 2 September 2020. Delwar had previously raped the victim multiple times.

The miscreants also tortured the housewife after undressing her and captured video of the incident on the phone.

The incident came to light after a video of the barbaric incident went viral on social media on 4 October 2020, triggering protests throughout the country.

Later, the victim filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against Delwar and Kalam with Begumganj Model Police Station.

On 17 February this year, the court framed charges against the accused. The court, on 18 August, recorded the testimony of the plaintiff in the presence of the accused.

Earlier on 14 December 2020, the magistrate court forwarded the chargesheet to the Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1