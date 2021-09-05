10 Oct fixed for framing charge against Mamunul Haque

Former Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary-general Mamunul Haque being taken to the court premises in a prison van from Khulna District Jail under tight police security at 11.15am on Sunday (5 September). Photo: TBS

A Khulna court has fixed 10 October for framing charge against former Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary-general Mamunul Haque in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge SM Ashikur Rahman gave the order after an 18-minute hearing on Sunday after showing Mamunul arrested in the case.

Public prosecutor advocate KM Iqbal Hossain said, "Mamunul is the No. 6 accused among 107 charge-sheeted people in the case."

Advocate Shahidul Islam and Advocate Syed Tawfiq Ullah were present at the hearing in favour of the accused.

Earlier, Mamunul Haque was brought to the court premises in a prison van from Khulna District Jail under tight police security at 11.15am. On Friday (3 September), he was shifted to Khulna jail by the Kashimpur jail authority.

Several Islamic political parties, including Hefazat-e-Islam, staged a protest rally in Khulna on 22 February in 2013 to protest the insult of the Prophet (PBUH). At the time, they clashed with police when the law enforcers tried to stop the protest. Hundreds of people on both sides, including several policemen, were injured in the incident.

Later Sonadanga Police Station Sub-inspector (SI) Alamgir Kabir filed a case against Mamunul Haque and 26 others.

On 21 April 2015, Investigation Officer SI Md Moktar Hossain submitted a chargesheet against 107 people in the case.