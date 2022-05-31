Couple gets married on Biman flight

A couple got married on a Dhaka-Sylhet flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday.

Khairul Hasan and Saoda Binte Sanjida said "Kobul" at 15,000 feet up in the air on Biman's flight BG603, reads a post of the Facebook page Bangladesh Aviation Hub.

"The couple, after a month-long planning and with the help of Biman authorities, with a kazi [marriage officiant] and 16 family members onboard, had their dream wedding!" adds the post.

After the wedding was over, passengers, who joined in the occasion celebrated in-flight by taking pictures with the couple and congratulating them.

This is the second time something like this has happened in Bangladesh, coincidently both times it was a Dash-8 airliner.