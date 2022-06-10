Countrywide protests against derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 10:06 pm

Countrywide protests against derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad

Islami Andolon Bangladesh will bring out a procession and submit a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on 16 June, protesting the remarks about Prophet Muhammad

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Muslims yesterday held rallies across the country, protesting at suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. 

The protest rallies were held under the banner of various political, social and Islami organisations after Friday prayers.

Protests were reported from almost all mosques in Dhaka on Friday. One of the largest protest rallies was organised by Islami Andolon Bangladesh in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area.

At the rally, Islami Andolon Naib Amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim demanded the adoption of a motion of condemnation in the current session of parliament over the BJP leaders' offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad. 

He also said the party will bring out a procession and submit a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on 16 June, protesting at the remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

"A number of Muslim countries across the world have already protested against the insulting remarks made about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but Bangladesh has not yet condemned or protested the remarks," said Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, adding, "Therefore, we will submit a memorandum to the Indian High Commission on 16 June."

Several political parties and organisations, including Khelafat Majlis, Islami Oikya Jote, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, also held rallies to protest the offensive comments against the Prophet of Islam. 

Some of the protesters were seen hurling shoes at and burning effigies of Nupur Sharma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Islami Oikya Jote held a protest rally at the north gate of Andarkilla Shahi Jame Mosque in Chattogram around 2pm yesterday.

Maulana Moinuddin Ruhi, central joint secretary general of Islami Okiya Jote and president of the party's Chattogram city unit, called for a boycott of Indian products in protest against the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the BJP leaders.

Protests were also reported at mosques in Dhaka's Savar upazila, Gazipur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barisal.

