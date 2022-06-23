Countrymen have no alternative to boat: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said the people of the country have no alternative to "boat" as her party is working to change the fate of the masses since its inception.

"They [countrymen] know that boat is an election symbol of the Awami League and people have no other option except boat....AL has come to power not to build its own fate rather to make the fate of a lot of people," she said.

She said this while presiding over a meeting marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the Awami League held at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The premier said that all the achievements of Bangladesh including independence and prosperity have come at the hand of the Awami League.

She added: "The Awami League has been working for people's welfare since its inception. The party has not only given the people the independence of the country, but also is bringing the fruit of independence to every doorstep."

She said her government has given electricity to every house and is working to bring every person under a housing scheme as none would remain homeless and landless in the country of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Photo: PMO

The premier heavily criticised the BNP leader for their demand to stop the grand opening celebration of the Padma Bridge on the plea of flooding.

She said their party (BNP) has yet to stand beside the flood-affected people while the government has already mobilised all its resources to give every support to the flood-hit people since day one.

AL Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, MP, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Central Executive Member Parvin Zaman Kalpana, Dhaka South and North City AL Presidents Abu Ahmed Monnafi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman respectively spoke on the occasion.

The party's central Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, moderated the meeting.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day (23 June) in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party in the country to lead the struggles of freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.